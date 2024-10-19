Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

CHUY stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $645.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $39.40.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.46 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 13.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $791,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Chuy’s by 29.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 946,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,914,000 after acquiring an additional 217,838 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 25.4% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 134,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 313,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 51,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy’s name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

