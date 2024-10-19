Cibc World Mkts Upgrades CGI Group (TSE:GIB) to Strong-Buy

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised CGI Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

CGI Group ( TSE:GIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.69 billion.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

