Cibc World Mkts Upgrades CGI Group (TSE:GIB) to Strong-Buy

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised CGI Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CGI Group
CGI Group Price Performance
CGI Group Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CGI Group
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.