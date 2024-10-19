Cindicator (CND) Market Cap Tops $3.92 Million

Cindicator (CND) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. In the last week, Cindicator has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $34.30 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence.

Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era.”

Buying and Selling Cindicator

