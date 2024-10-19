Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,156,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,148,392 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $327,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $368,697.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,307.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.76. 17,679,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,181,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $56.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Citigroup raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.