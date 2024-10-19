Citigroup Boosts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $77.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.04.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,420.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,420.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

