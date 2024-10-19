Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.8 %

Citigroup stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $67.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus upped their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

