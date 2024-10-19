Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.92. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 85.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 1,139.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

