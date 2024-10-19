Citizens & Northern Co. (CZNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on November 8th

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th.

Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. Citizens & Northern has a dividend payout ratio of 62.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citizens & Northern to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

Citizens & Northern Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $19.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.45.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 15.75%. Analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

