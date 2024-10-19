Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and traded as low as $14.39. Clariant shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Clariant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

