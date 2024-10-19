Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. XN LP grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 24.2% in the second quarter. XN LP now owns 464,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $119,420,000 after acquiring an additional 90,616 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,178,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,087,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.77. The stock has a market cap of $283.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities raised Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.66.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,072,660.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,612 shares of company stock worth $21,429,961. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

