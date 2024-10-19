Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 37,417 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,417 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 550,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,933,000 after buying an additional 212,869 shares during the period. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 745,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,591,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,519,000 after purchasing an additional 383,302 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 342,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000.

NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 937,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,126. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average is $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

