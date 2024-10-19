Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $569.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,687,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,484. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $608.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $584.42 and a 200 day moving average of $533.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $525.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective (down from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.58.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

