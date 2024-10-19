Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.33. 174,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,558. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.87. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $268.88.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
