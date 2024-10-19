Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMPFree Report) by 400.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,505 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSMP. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 738.5% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.55 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

