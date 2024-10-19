Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 51.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,879 shares of company stock worth $1,410,703 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $474.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $535.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $530.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $521.74 and a 200 day moving average of $478.84. The company has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $418.60 and a 12 month high of $555.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.