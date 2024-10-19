Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 248,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,248,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $392,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $265.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.