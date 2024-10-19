Claro Advisors LLC Has $4.04 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 390.0% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. PFW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $917.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $921.21 and a 200-day moving average of $857.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $872.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $986.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

