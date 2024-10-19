Claro Advisors LLC Invests $814,000 in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after acquiring an additional 70,044 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Robert Half by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 32,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $66.31 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.92.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $82,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,746.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

