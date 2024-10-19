Claro Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $1,253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,775,000 after buying an additional 189,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,300,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,041,000 after buying an additional 2,011,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 709,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,626,000 after acquiring an additional 106,725 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FIS opened at $90.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $91.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.58.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

