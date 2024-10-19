Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 4,115 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,735,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,262 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,669,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,198,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,064,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,525,000 after buying an additional 561,337 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after buying an additional 987,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $194.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.21 and a 200-day moving average of $163.78.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.67.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

