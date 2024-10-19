Claro Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 42,390 Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QFIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Qifu Technology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,651,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,734,000 after buying an additional 30,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 109,809 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Qifu Technology during the second quarter worth $25,560,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Qifu Technology by 1,789.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Qifu Technology by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,198,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 314,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $572.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Qifu Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

