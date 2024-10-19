Claro Advisors LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centene by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,046,000 after purchasing an additional 98,298 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Centene by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Centene by 35.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 189.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Centene by 7.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Shares of CNC opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average is $72.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

