Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) PT Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

CWAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -342.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $489,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,991.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $489,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,991.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $201,690,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,879,543 shares of company stock valued at $247,145,339. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,159,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,259,000 after buying an additional 87,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,912,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,158 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 53.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 28.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,126,000 after purchasing an additional 971,920 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

