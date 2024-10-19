CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.56 and traded as high as $25.05. CNB Financial shares last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 36,466 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $89.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. Research analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in CNB Financial by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,052,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,463,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

