CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 401,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,794.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 135.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 113.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 77.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.46 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

