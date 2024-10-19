Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,243 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 6.1% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,446.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 118,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 35,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day moving average is $78.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

