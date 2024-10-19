Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,491,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,044,000 after buying an additional 1,928,517 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,696,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,905,000 after buying an additional 242,141 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,108,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,610,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,608,000 after buying an additional 198,255 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,376,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,806,000 after buying an additional 138,238 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

