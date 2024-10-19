Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Has $6.12 Million Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,691.5% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $55.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

