Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 340,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 15.4% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $25,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

