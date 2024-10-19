Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $772,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 537,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,418,000 after acquiring an additional 73,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

