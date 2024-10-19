Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,114 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,164,000 after buying an additional 323,995 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 67,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 34,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 237,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 203,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SPEM stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.