Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$62.58 and last traded at C$62.11, with a volume of 6390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$61.59.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CGO shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Cogeco from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$94.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$487.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.34.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

