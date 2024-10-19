Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$62.58 and last traded at C$62.11, with a volume of 6390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$61.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CGO shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Cogeco from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$94.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.
Cogeco Price Performance
Cogeco Company Profile
Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.
