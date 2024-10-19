Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $124.57 and last traded at $124.57. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.26.

Coloplast A/S Stock Up 4.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.04 and its 200 day moving average is $125.68.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.