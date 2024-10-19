Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Trading Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.70 and last traded at $33.44. Approximately 13,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 34,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.33.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.