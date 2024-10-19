Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Trading Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.70 and last traded at $33.44. Approximately 13,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 34,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.33.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $267,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 38.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

