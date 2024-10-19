Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,809,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $556,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after buying an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,904,000 after purchasing an additional 178,692 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,425,000 after purchasing an additional 199,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,612,000 after purchasing an additional 178,450 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,748. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $201.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.29 and a 200-day moving average of $186.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

