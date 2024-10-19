Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Blackstone worth $108,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.41.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.63 on Friday, hitting $172.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,749,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,708. The company has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.01 and a 200 day moving average of $133.22. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.59 and a 52-week high of $175.94.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

