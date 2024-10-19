Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,361 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $154,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,837,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,518,000 after purchasing an additional 82,532 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,525,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,064,000 after buying an additional 631,811 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,047,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,562,785. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.