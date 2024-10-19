Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,063,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $252,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.38. The stock had a trading volume of 651,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,268. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $242.93. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.11 and its 200 day moving average is $224.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

