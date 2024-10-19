Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $100.28 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,015,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526,119 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 6.59% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $100,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:TCAF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.71. 335,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,485. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

