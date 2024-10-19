Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $115.90 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $115,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,028. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.60 and its 200-day moving average is $191.29. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $207.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

