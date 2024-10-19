Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $331.94 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,936,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.38% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $331,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,790 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,848 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,611,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,626,000 after acquiring an additional 635,269 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,308,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,341,809. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

