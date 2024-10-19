Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,975,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,639 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $200,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.52. 4,973,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,898,761. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.34.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.