Comparing Euronav (CMBT) and Its Competitors

Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Euronav to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.1% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Euronav has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav’s rivals have a beta of 0.85, meaning that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 0 0 0 N/A Euronav Competitors 260 1520 1836 82 2.47

This is a summary of recent ratings for Euronav and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 28.20%. Given Euronav’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Euronav has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Euronav and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav 112.38% 22.35% 11.43% Euronav Competitors 31.45% 16.12% 8.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Euronav and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $1.04 billion $858.03 million 2.72 Euronav Competitors $810.07 million $124.20 million 11.93

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Euronav pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.7% and pay out 37.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

