Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 151.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

View Our Latest Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.