Conduit (LON:CRE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 512.72 ($6.70) and traded as high as GBX 537 ($7.01). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 535 ($6.99), with a volume of 539,678 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.81) target price on shares of Conduit in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Conduit from GBX 710 ($9.27) to GBX 720 ($9.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 527.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 512.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £836.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.72 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,772.28%.

In related news, insider Trevor Carvey bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.84) per share, with a total value of £13,100 ($17,106.29). Also, insider Stephen Redmond purchased 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.92) per share, for a total transaction of £79,500 ($103,813.01). Corporate insiders own 6.19% of the company's stock.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. The property division offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property reinsurance products. The Casualty division provides director's and officer's, financial institutions, general, professional, and transactional liability, as well as medical malpractice reinsurance products.

