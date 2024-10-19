Connexa Sports Technologies (YYAI) and Its Peers Financial Contrast

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Connexa Sports Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Connexa Sports Technologies $8.40 million -$15.64 million -0.01 Connexa Sports Technologies Competitors $2.98 billion $78.06 million 42.13

Connexa Sports Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Connexa Sports Technologies. Connexa Sports Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Connexa Sports Technologies has a beta of -1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 278% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connexa Sports Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.49, suggesting that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Connexa Sports Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connexa Sports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Connexa Sports Technologies Competitors 75 480 719 8 2.51

As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.86%. Given Connexa Sports Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Connexa Sports Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connexa Sports Technologies -565.12% -1,557.21% -187.79% Connexa Sports Technologies Competitors -89.12% -180.70% -28.96%

Summary

Connexa Sports Technologies competitors beat Connexa Sports Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

