ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $147.00 to $144.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (down from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $105.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.90. The company has a market cap of $122.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $101.29 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

