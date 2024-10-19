Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and traded as low as $6.24. Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 2,021,085 shares trading hands.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 5.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.