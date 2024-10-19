Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.17. 1,331,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,649. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $21.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.