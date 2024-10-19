Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,538,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,538 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,520.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,315,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,585,000 after buying an additional 109,977 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 322,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,239,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $63.89. 1,245,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,799. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

